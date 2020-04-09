Britain's William and wife Kate surprise school children with video call Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate surprised children at a school with a video-call to offer thanks to their parents who are key workers keeping the country running during the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

