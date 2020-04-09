Britain's William and wife Kate surprise school children with video call
Thursday, 9 April 2020 () Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate surprised children at a school with a video-call to offer thanks to their parents who are key workers keeping the country running during the coronavirus pandemic.
The children's parents are essential workers, who are keeping the country going during the...