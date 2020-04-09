Global  

India’s GDP for FY21 projected at 4.8%, COVID-19 to have adverse economic impact globally: UN report

Hindu Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
High economic integration regionally and internationally could exacerbate the economic slowdown through multiple channels, such as trade, tourism and financial markets, said the report
