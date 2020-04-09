Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Australia's Jewish community adapting Passover traditions in the time of coronavirus

Australia's Jewish community adapting Passover traditions in the time of coronavirus

SBS Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Passover is usually a time when the power goes off and Jewish families and communities come together in celebration. In 2020, they're having to adapt, but remain determined to mark the occasion.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Bay Area Rabbi Makes 'Seder To Go' Kits To Celebrate Passover Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Bay Area Rabbi Makes 'Seder To Go' Kits To Celebrate Passover Amid Coronavirus Pandemic 00:49

 A rabbi in San Jose is helping the local Jewish community celebrate Passover while social distancing from home, by making "Seder to Go" kits. (4/7/20)

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.