WA Police to investigate Nat Fyfe's Margaret River surf stop

Brisbane Times Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Fremantle say captain Nat Fyfe stopped for a surf in Margaret River as part of his exercise regime while driving a truck for his father’s business during the coronavirus shutdown.
