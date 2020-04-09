Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus: Odisha extends lockdown till month-end

Coronavirus: Odisha extends lockdown till month-end

Hindu Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik says the Cabinet decided that saving the lives of people was the topmost priority at this juncture
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Walz Extends Stay-At-Home Order [Video]

Gov. Walz Extends Stay-At-Home Order

Jennifer Mayerle found out how more time at home will help in the fight against COVID-19 (2:20). WCCO 4 News At 10 – April 8, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:20Published
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Extends Public Health Emergency After Reporting Single-Day High In COVID-19-Related Deaths [Video]

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Extends Public Health Emergency After Reporting Single-Day High In COVID-19-Related Deaths

Kimberly Davis reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:18Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Odisha extends lockdown till April 30

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik says the Cabinet decided that saving the lives of people was the topmost priority at this juncture
Hindu

Coronavirus Outbreak: Odisha extends lockdown till April 30

*Bhubaneswar:* The Odisha government on Thursday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state till April 30 to effectively contain the spread of...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GhaghadaJayraj

Jayraj Ghaghada Coronavirus Updates: Odisha extends lockdown till April 30, the first state to do so #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/JejDwuz2Ep 4 minutes ago

ravneet_dhami

Ravneet Singh RT @FinancialXpress: Coronavirus crisis: #Odisha extends #lockdown till April 30, educational institutions to reopen on June 17 https://t.… 6 minutes ago

GoNews_India

GoNewsIndia The #TopNews of The Hour- Countrywide coronavirus cases cross 5,700, death toll 166; Odisha extends lockdown to Apr… https://t.co/VBFqntEoIc 9 minutes ago

3hanot

3h∆n0t RT @timesofindia: #COVID19: #Odisha extends lockdown till April 30th, the first state to do so #CautionYesPanicNo #CoronavirusOutbreak #I… 17 minutes ago

PirateSingh

Dr. Opender Singh RT @firstpost: #CoronavirusOutbreak | #Odisha extends lockdown till 30 April, becomes the first state in #India to do so. | Follow LIVE upd… 18 minutes ago

Raghuvaran761

Raghuvaran RT @TylerDurden_: #coronavirus Cases in Odisha - 39 Cases - 1 Death #coronavirus Cases in AP - 338 Cases - 4 Deaths Odisha Extends #Lockd… 22 minutes ago

Ganesh_dmkvello

M A கணேஷ் ஷங்கர் - வேலூர் தொகுதி RT @NH_India: The #Odishagovernment on Thursday decided to extend the ongoing #lockdown in the state till April 30 to effectively contain t… 31 minutes ago

rizvansays

R I Z V A N RT @Aakar__Patel: Odisha extends lockdown till April 30 | Indian Express Total infections in Odisha 44 Total dead 1 This is overreach. Bu… 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.