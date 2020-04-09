Disney+ Originals and Hotstar Premium new releases to watch: ‘Mrs America’, ‘Run’, ‘Bad Education’ and more Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

A new show from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cate Blanchett in yet another star turn and Natalie Dormer in a horror avatar: there’s much to enjoy from the new April releases on Disney+ Hotstar 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Narayana RT @TheHinduCinema: Newly-launched @DisneyPlusHS has plenty to offer apart from #TheMandalorian: what's coming to the platform this April?… 9 hours ago Disney+HS_helps @SinhaSaahab_ Get the best of Superhero movies (Avengers: Endgame), magical stories for everyone (Frozen 2) in Hind… https://t.co/CnvtaGmiPC 1 day ago Disney+HS_helps @vibhor1997a There is alot more content in store for you. You will get the best of Superhero movies (Avengers: Endg… https://t.co/Rab9klY9kH 1 day ago Disney+HS_helps @RajeevgowdaM You will get the best of Superhero movies (Avengers: Endgame), magical stories for everyone (Frozen 2… https://t.co/UstEh6vCg4 2 days ago Disney+HS_helps @Sk_TonyStark Get the best of Superhero movies (Avengers: Endgame), magical stories for everyone (Frozen 2) in Hind… https://t.co/KbOj6G3zPg 2 days ago Disney+HS_helps @KhetanNikunj You get the best of Superhero movies (Avengers: Endgame), magical stories for everyone (Frozen 2) in… https://t.co/99gm4LSDlx 2 days ago Disney+HS_helps @harry6415 Get the best of Superhero movies (Avengers: Endgame), magical stories for everyone (Frozen 2) in Hindi,… https://t.co/SDaJDDTE96 3 days ago Disney+HS_helps @ajaaytomar Our payment page does clarify this. Disney+ Hotstar VIP brings super heroes (Avengers: Endgame), animat… https://t.co/zyMmuAb25W 3 days ago