'I open my hotel in Juhu for all the healthcare workers': Sonu Sood does his bit in fight against coronavirus

Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Sonu Sood took to his social media pages and announced that he has opened his hotel in Juhu for healthcare workers who are fighting against coronavirus. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published 4 days ago Long Island Emergency Crews Sound Sirens Honoring Healthcare Workers 00:23 Emergency workers in Suffolk County on Sunday paid tribute to area healthcare workers battling coronavirus by sounding sirens in towns all over. CBS2's Dana Tyler reports