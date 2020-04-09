Global  

Another 6.6M Americans file for unemployment benefits as layoffs show no letup

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Another 6.6M workers file unemployment benefit claims as coronavirus shuts down economy and layoffs mount.
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: US Unemployment Claims Climbs To 6.6 Million In One Week

US Unemployment Claims Climbs To 6.6 Million In One Week 00:30

 As of Thursday, the US Labor Department had 6.6 million Americans file for unemployment insurance, during the week ending on April 4. According to Business Insider, that means that 16.8 million people applied for unemployment within three-weeks—a record for that period. This comes after a record 10...

MSpicuzzaMJS

Mary Spicuzza Another 6.6M Americans file for unemployment benefits as layoffs show no letup https://t.co/wc6UsLXF0j via ⁦@journalsentinel⁩ 3 seconds ago

jmfrantz

Jason Frantz Unfortunately another 6.6 Million Americans had to file for unemployment, bringing the total of the last 3 weeks ar… https://t.co/WBGdJSayXl 10 seconds ago

Kathlee22942562

Kathleen RT @peterbakernyt: Another 6.6 million file for unemployment. In just three weeks, more than 16 million Americans have lost their jobs — mo… 19 seconds ago

jerseybeirdo

John Niland RT @NPR: NEW: Another 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits this past week. A total of about 17 million people have filed i… 26 seconds ago

catbert234

Laser Squirrel RT @nprpolitics: Another 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, bringing the total number of unemployment claims over the… 32 seconds ago

Free_Mason_Jar

Free! Mason Jar RT @Free_Mason_Jar: And yet the Dow is up 1%.. y'all go ahead and keep squawking about "hard work" USA TODAY: Another 6.6M Americans file… 59 seconds ago

SportsTalk790

SportsTalk 790 Another 6.6M Americans File for Unemployment Amid Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/EQx95lgdz3 1 minute ago

jesstatton

Vegan Librarian ⓥ USA TODAY: Another 6.6M Americans file for unemployment benefits as layoffs show no letup. https://t.co/a1crIZv41S via @GoogleNews 2 minutes ago

