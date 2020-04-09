Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > George, Amal Clooney donate over USD 1 mn towards coronavirus relief

George, Amal Clooney donate over USD 1 mn towards coronavirus relief

WorldNews Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
George, Amal Clooney donate over USD 1 mn towards coronavirus reliefLos Angeles, Apr 9 () Power couple George and Amal Clooney are the latest Hollywood personalities to make significant contributions to help navigate the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. According to Deadline, the couple has donated over USD 1 million directed towards six different funds and charities in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: George & Amal Clooney dig deep to aid multiple charities amid coronavirus crisis

George & Amal Clooney dig deep to aid multiple charities amid coronavirus crisis 00:39

 George Clooney and his wife, Amal, have donated over $1 million to a series of charities to aid funds during the coronavirus crisis.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.