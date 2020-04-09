George, Amal Clooney donate over USD 1 mn towards coronavirus relief Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Los Angeles, Apr 9 () Power couple George and Amal Clooney are the latest Hollywood personalities to make significant contributions to help navigate the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. According to Deadline, the couple has donated over USD 1 million directed towards six different funds and charities in...

