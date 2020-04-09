Linda Tripp, whose tapes exposed Clinton affair, dies at 70 Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Linda Tripp, whose secretly taped conversations with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky provided evidence of an affair with President Bill Clinton that led to his impeachment, died Wednesday. She was 70. Tripp’s death was confirmed by attorney Joseph Murtha, but he provided no details. She had been treated for breast cancer in 2001. Tripp was a 48-year-old divorced mother of two living in Columbia, Maryland, when she became a controversial national figure as the Clinton impeachment investigation unfolded in 1998. For some she was a heroine who stood up for the rule of law; for others, she was a... WASHINGTON (AP) — Linda Tripp, whose secretly taped conversations with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky provided evidence of an affair with President Bill Clinton that led to his impeachment, died Wednesday. She was 70. Tripp’s death was confirmed by attorney Joseph Murtha, but he provided no details. She had been treated for breast cancer in 2001. Tripp was a 48-year-old divorced mother of two living in Columbia, Maryland, when she became a controversial national figure as the Clinton impeachment investigation unfolded in 1998. For some she was a heroine who stood up for the rule of law; for others, she was a... 👓 View full article

Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 13 hours ago Linda Tripp, whistleblower in Clinton sex scandal, dies at 70 01:04 Linda Tripp, whose secret tape recordings of White House intern Monica Lewinsky led to the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton, died on Wednesday at the age of 70. This report produced by Freddie Joyner.

