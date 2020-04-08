Global  

As New York Posts Highest One-Day Death Toll, Cuomo Says No Victim Died 'Because We Couldn't Provide Care'

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
As New York Posts Highest One-Day Death Toll, Cuomo Says No Victim Died ‘Because We Couldn’t Provide Care’New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that no victim of the coronavirus has died because the state could not provide health care for them, even as New York posted its highest number of deaths in one day. “You can’t save everyone. This virus is very good at what it does, and it kills vulnerable people,” Cuomo said at his daily...
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: New York State Has More COVID-19 Cases Than Any Country In The World

New York State Has More COVID-19 Cases Than Any Country In The World 00:32

 New York state has reported over 160,000 cases of COVID-19. According to Reuters, the state's staggering number of confirmed cases is higher than any other country in the world. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said more than 7,000 people in his state have died as a result of COVID-19. On...

US surpasses Italy with more than 20,000 deaths reported so far, cases soar past 5 Lakhs | Oneindia [Video]

US surpasses Italy with more than 20,000 deaths reported so far, cases soar past 5 Lakhs | Oneindia

AS THE WORLD BATTLES THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, MORE THAN 17 LAKH PEOPLE HAVE BEEN INFECTED ACROSS THE WORLD WHILE MORE THAN 1 LAKH HAVE DIED. UNITED STATES WHICH IS THE WORST HIT HAS REPORTED OVER 5..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:00Published
Delham Avenue's Daily Block Party [Video]

Delham Avenue's Daily Block Party

A Buffalo side street comes alive for 15 minutes a day thanks to one resident's resolve to bring the community together and honor its workers.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:49Published

Coronavirus | New York State records highest number of deaths in single day from COVID-19

The death toll in the state now stands at 2,935, an increase of 562 deaths in just one day, says Governor Andrew Cuomo
New York state's COVID-19 death toll nears 9/11 level

New York state recorded more than 500 coronavirus-related deaths in a single day, bringing its total to nearly 3,000, or about the same number killed in the...
Reuters India

