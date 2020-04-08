As New York Posts Highest One-Day Death Toll, Cuomo Says No Victim Died ‘Because We Couldn’t Provide Care’
Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that no victim of the coronavirus has died because the state could not provide health care for them, even as New York posted its highest number of deaths in one day. “You can’t save everyone. This virus is very good at what it does, and it kills vulnerable people,” Cuomo said at his daily...
New York state has reported over 160,000 cases of COVID-19.
According to Reuters, the state's staggering number of confirmed cases is higher than any other country in the world.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday said more than 7,000 people in his state have died as a result of COVID-19.
On...