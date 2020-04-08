As New York Posts Highest One-Day Death Toll, Cuomo Says No Victim Died ‘Because We Couldn’t Provide Care’

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Governor Andrew New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that no victim of the coronavirus has died because the state could not provide health care for them, even as New York posted its highest number of deaths in one day. “You can’t save everyone. This virus is very good at what it does, and it kills vulnerable people,” Cuomo said at his daily... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend