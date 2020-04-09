Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Canada says coronavirus death toll could hit 22,000, job losses hit 1 million

Canada says coronavirus death toll could hit 22,000, job losses hit 1 million

Reuters Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
The Canadian death toll from the coronavirus outbreak could hit 22,000 by the end of the pandemic, health officials said on Thursday, while the economy lost a record 1 million jobs.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Coronavirus Death Toll: 380 In Illinois, 203 In Indiana

Coronavirus Death Toll: 380 In Illinois, 203 In Indiana 00:24

 Illinois saw its largest one-day death toll from COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 73 fatal cases.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ELewald

E. Lewald RT @Reuters: Canada says coronavirus death toll could be between 11,000 and 22,000 https://t.co/UCQoywlP9m https://t.co/GgnNEH3U8R 2 minutes ago

Igbo_Speaker

Nwokwa Nnamdi RT @CGTNOfficial: Canada says coronavirus death toll could be between 11,000 and 22,000. https://t.co/e2XWkZkaRm 4 minutes ago

CGTNOfficial

CGTN Canada says coronavirus death toll could be between 11,000 and 22,000. https://t.co/e2XWkZkaRm 14 minutes ago

ValenzuelaPost

ValenzuelaPost Canada expects coronavirus deaths to soar; job losses hit 1 million https://t.co/K5ee9rfHpK 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.