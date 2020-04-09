Global  

New York officials support covering face in public

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — New York state health officials now say they support people wearing cloth face coverings when they go out in public, especially in areas of “significant community transmission.” The Cuomo administration had previously said it wasn’t clear whether face masks are effective. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already recommends cloth […]
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Updates On New York Response

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Updates On New York Response 46:43

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a news conference to discuss the state's ongoing battle with the coronavirus, including discussing when and how schools should reopen.

