New York officials support covering face in public Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state health officials now say they support people wearing cloth face coverings when they go out in public, especially in areas of “significant community transmission.” The Cuomo administration had previously said it wasn’t clear whether face masks are effective. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already recommends cloth […] 👓 View full article

