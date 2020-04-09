Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Top News of the Day: Delhi govt to seal 21 COVID-19 hotspots, Centre announces Rs 15,000 crore package for states & more

Top News of the Day: Delhi govt to seal 21 COVID-19 hotspots, Centre announces Rs 15,000 crore package for states & more

DNA Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
In top news for April 9, 2020, the central government has approved a fully-funded healthcare package worth Rs 15,000 crore, titled 'India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package', with the objective of emergency COVID-19 response and strengthening national and state health systems.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Amid rising fake news on COVID-19, Whatsapp limits forwards to 1 chat | Oneindia News

Amid rising fake news on COVID-19, Whatsapp limits forwards to 1 chat | Oneindia News 03:19

 Rahul Gandhi hits out at Trump over 'retaliation' remark; Whatsapp limits forwards amid fake news over Coronavirus; Delhi govt to conduct 1 lakh random tests in COVID-19 hotspots; Mehbooba Mufti still under detention but moved to official residence; UK PM hospitalised for COVID-19 spends night in ICU...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.