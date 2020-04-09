Top News of the Day: Delhi govt to seal 21 COVID-19 hotspots, Centre announces Rs 15,000 crore package for states & more

Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

In top news for April 9, 2020, the central government has approved a fully-funded healthcare package worth Rs 15,000 crore, titled 'India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package', with the objective of emergency COVID-19 response and strengthening national and state health systems. 👓 View full article



