NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin fined $1000 for trip to holiday home

Sydney Morning Herald Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
The Coalition frontbencher has been fined after he was found staying at his Central Coast holiday home and breaching coronavirus restrictions.
