IMF: coronavirus pandemic will cause worst economic slump since Great Depression

Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

IMF: coronavirus pandemic will cause worst economic slump since Great Depression 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Euronews English - Published -636 seconds ago IMF: coronavirus pandemic will cause worst economic slump since Great Depression 01:47 IMF: coronavirus pandemic will cause worst economic slump since Great Depression