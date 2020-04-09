Premier League clubs Manchester United, Wolves announce support packages to fight against COVID-19
|
|
Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Premier League clubs Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers announce support packages to aid National Health Service (NHS) fight against coronavirus.
|
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
Bosnich: Too early to criticise clubs 00:53
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich says it is too early to criticise Premier League clubs for utilising the government's furlough scheme during the coronavirus crisis.
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this