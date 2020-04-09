Some good news from around the world on Thursday

With much of the world struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still some good-news stories to report. Here's a brief roundup.

You Might Like

Tweets about this DFAG RT @CGTNOfficial: We have some good news! Remember the 87-year-old #COVID19 patient whose picture showing him watching the sunset in a you… 46 seconds ago ebjshs guidance Video from our School Psychologist to share Some Good News and tips for navigating stress. Some Good News with the… https://t.co/WwoaaM8f75 1 minute ago Ishan Some good & Bad News from the health-care sector in India(plus what equity to buy during the #pandemics): https://t.co/A7fQu9g1Jn 3 minutes ago Voultar Also, The good news is, the DreamPSU can be fixed up. it's nothing a few electrolytics and some good chokes can't… https://t.co/BnMMh9dVNA 3 minutes ago Jolene Doty RT @realPolitiDiva: I have some good news! My father’s breathing has improved! They are encouraged. He is not out of the woods yet, but the… 4 minutes ago Newsy RT @LaurenMagarino: Back with more 💸 tips from personal finance expert @stefanieoconnel! Today we focused on federal student loan debt. Cha… 7 minutes ago Tamorah Shareef Muhammad “The Doc” RT @HolisticDocTam: You all know I swear by @youngliving products I just got this message from YL corporate: 🎉GREAT NEWS from YL Corporate:… 7 minutes ago butts RT @stejormur: Some news from Germany that's good but also dashes the hopes of COVID-19 truthers. First widespread antibody testing in a ba… 9 minutes ago