Watch Brandi Carlile’s touching John Prine tribute and coronavirus message on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

On Wednesday, Carlile appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to honor Prine by playing “Hello in There” from his 1971 debut album, delivered with a timely message. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this musicaroundworldfan Colbert introduced the cover with a touching anecdote about how Prine changed his life https://t.co/m8Xce2CnI3 1 hour ago KansasNancyR RT @Tennessean: Brandi Carlile pays tribute to John Prine with a touching 'Summer's End' cover https://t.co/NtUnmGACap 21 hours ago Tennessean Brandi Carlile pays tribute to John Prine with a touching 'Summer's End' cover https://t.co/NtUnmGACap 22 hours ago Verdant Square Network TN Brandi Carlile pays tribute to John Prine with a touching 'Summer's End' cover https://t.co/ftbg6gzPjW 22 hours ago