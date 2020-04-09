Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Watch Brandi Carlile’s touching John Prine tribute and coronavirus message on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

Watch Brandi Carlile’s touching John Prine tribute and coronavirus message on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
On Wednesday, Carlile appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to honor Prine by playing “Hello in There” from his 1971 debut album, delivered with a timely message.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

musicaroundwor1

musicaroundworldfan Colbert introduced the cover with a touching anecdote about how Prine changed his life https://t.co/m8Xce2CnI3 1 hour ago

KansasNancyR

KansasNancyR RT @Tennessean: Brandi Carlile pays tribute to John Prine with a touching 'Summer's End' cover https://t.co/NtUnmGACap 21 hours ago

Tennessean

Tennessean Brandi Carlile pays tribute to John Prine with a touching 'Summer's End' cover https://t.co/NtUnmGACap 22 hours ago

VSNTennessee

Verdant Square Network TN Brandi Carlile pays tribute to John Prine with a touching 'Summer's End' cover https://t.co/ftbg6gzPjW 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.