Wholesale prices fall 0.2% in March

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices fell for a second consecutive month, led by a big drop in energy prices. The Labor Department reported Thursday that its producer price index, designed to measure inflation before it reaches the consumer, dropped 0.2% in March after a bigger 0.6% decline in February. Energy prices dropped a sharp 6.7% […]
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: US Consumer Prices Drop to Lowest in 5 Years

US Consumer Prices Drop to Lowest in 5 Years 00:57

 US Consumer Prices Drop to Lowest in 5 Years According to the Labor Department, the consumer price index (CPI) dropped by 0.4 percent in March. The drop is the most significant since January 2015. During the preceding 12 months, the CPI increased by 1.5 percent. Economists say that “the big concern...

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @themainichi: Japan wholesale prices fall 0.4% in March due to coronavirus spread https://t.co/h1Ihxvlj8q 2 days ago

themainichi

The Mainichi (Japan) Japan wholesale prices fall 0.4% in March due to coronavirus spread https://t.co/h1Ihxvlj8q 2 days ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @japantimes: Japan wholesale prices fall 0.4% in March due to coronavirus spread https://t.co/8RWlCIrQDM 2 days ago

japantimes

The Japan Times Japan wholesale prices fall 0.4% in March due to coronavirus spread https://t.co/8RWlCIrQDM 3 days ago

NWOkla

Northwest Oklahoma Alva Rvw-Crr: Wholesale prices fall 0.2% in March https://t.co/cIHXLUFCIw 3 days ago

greeenorg

greeen Wholesale Prices Fall 0.2% in March - https://t.co/nAJlmQ2d4J 3 days ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Wholesale Prices Fall 0.2% in March Wholesale prices fall for a second month in March, led by a big drop in energy… https://t.co/xWCorFVne2 3 days ago

SeattleNewsHeds

1stHeadlines Seattle Seattle (WA) Times-Business: Wholesale prices fall 0.2% in March 3 days ago

