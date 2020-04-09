Wholesale prices fall 0.2% in March

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices fell for a second consecutive month, led by a big drop in energy prices. The Labor Department reported Thursday that its producer price index, designed to measure inflation before it reaches the consumer, dropped 0.2% in March after a bigger 0.6% decline in February. Energy prices dropped a sharp 6.7% […] 👓 View full article



Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 5 days ago US Consumer Prices Drop to Lowest in 5 Years 00:57 US Consumer Prices Drop to Lowest in 5 Years According to the Labor Department, the consumer price index (CPI) dropped by 0.4 percent in March. The drop is the most significant since January 2015. During the preceding 12 months, the CPI increased by 1.5 percent. Economists say that “the big concern...