5-year-old Alaska girl is serious about keeping people safe

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Nova Knight is 5, and very serious about keeping others safe during the coronavirus outbreak. She said so in a video, the Fairbanks, Alaska, resident made that’s been viewed more than 18,000 times and drawn the praise of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “I’m sorry if you can’t go to your […]
