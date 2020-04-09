5-year-old Alaska girl is serious about keeping people safe Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Nova Knight is 5, and very serious about keeping others safe during the coronavirus outbreak. She said so in a video, the Fairbanks, Alaska, resident made that’s been viewed more than 18,000 times and drawn the praise of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “I’m sorry if you can’t go to your […] 👓 View full article

