Ontario hospital worker dies of COVID-19

CBC.ca Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
A health-care worker at Brampton Civic Hospital has died from complications linked to COVID-19. This is the first time an Ontario hospital has confirmed the death of one of its workers amid the pandemic.
