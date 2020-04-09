Today could be Seattle area’s warmest day since September. Remember these guidelines if you go outside Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

If the high temperature hits 65 degrees at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, it'll be the first time in more than six months. If you're tempted to go outside and enjoy the sunshine, remember to stay away from other people and wear the proper gear. 👓 View full article

