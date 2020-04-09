robert searle RT @TorontoStar: Dairy farmers across the province are dumping milk due to lack of demand from the food service industry in yet another run… 5 minutes ago

Frank McGillicuddy says wash ur hands AGAIN Why Canada's dairy farmers are dumping milk despite food supply issues in COVID-19 | CBC News https://t.co/ODVT2WRj9A 18 minutes ago

Aaron RT @CBCCanada: Why Canada's dairy farmers are dumping milk despite food supply issues in COVID-19 https://t.co/KY86VMLZwm https://t.co/hnbl… 26 minutes ago

CBC Business Why Canada's dairy farmers are dumping milk despite food supply issues in COVID-19 https://t.co/3RqeVI14Ft https://t.co/0sJys8R6kn 48 minutes ago

CBC Canadian News Why Canada's dairy farmers are dumping milk despite food supply issues in COVID-19 https://t.co/KY86VMLZwm https://t.co/hnblklkFWH 1 hour ago

Winson Tang 🇨🇦 Why Canada's dairy farmers are dumping milk despite food supply issues in COVID-19 https://t.co/yoz0PkLuYH https://t.co/Jhfj9h75Z1 1 hour ago

Tv Internet Why Canada’s dairy farmers are dumping milk despite food supply issues in COVID-19 https://t.co/TDZ1HGp12F https://t.co/LHiDvwARzJ 1 hour ago