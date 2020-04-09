Global  

Why Canada's dairy farmers are dumping milk despite food supply issues in COVID-19

CBC.ca Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Some Canadian dairy farmers started dumping milk last week to rid the system of surplus production as demand from restaurants plummeted amid the COVID-19 pandemic that forced eateries across the country to close their doors.
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Dairy farmers dumping thousands of gallons of milk daily

Dairy farmers dumping thousands of gallons of milk daily 02:34

 A disruption in the supply chain is causing dairy farmers to dump thousands of gallons of milk every day.

