'Chrisley Knows Best' star Todd Chrisley hospitalized for days after COVID-19 diagnosis

'Chrisley Knows Best' star Todd Chrisley hospitalized for days after COVID-19 diagnosis

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
"Chrisley Knows Best" star Todd Chrisley said his battle with coronavirus made him "the sickest I have ever been."
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Reality Star Todd Chrisley Has Coronavirus

Reality Star Todd Chrisley Has Coronavirus 00:35

 According to CNN, Todd Chrisley of "Chrisley Knows Best" is battling coronavirus. The reality star shared the news Wednesday on his podcast, "Chrisley Confessions." He admits to battling coronavirus for three weeks, and says that he was hospitalized for four and a half days. He explained, "Fever...

