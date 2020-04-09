Global  

'Saturday Night Live' returns this weekend with new, remotely filmed episode

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
After a month hiatus, NBC's "Saturday Night Live" will return this weekend with a new episode produced remotely.
Credit: THR News - Published
News video: 'SNL' Set to Air Remote Episode, Pink Opens Up About Unusual COVID-19 Experience & More | THR News

'SNL' Set to Air Remote Episode, Pink Opens Up About Unusual COVID-19 Experience & More | THR News 02:03

 'Saturday Night Live' will return this weekend, Justin Timberlake reveals the FCC tried to stop one of his iconic 'SNL' sketches and Pink opens up to Ellen about her unusual COVID-19 experience.

