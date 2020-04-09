Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > NCAA confirms Georgia Tech eligible for 2021 postseason

NCAA confirms Georgia Tech eligible for 2021 postseason

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury says the school met the requirements of its men’s basketball postseason ban as part of punishments from the NCAA even though most of the postseason was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a letter to fans Thursday made available to the public, Stansbury said he […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CoachCarson

Coach Billy Carson NCAA confirms Georgia Tech eligible for 2021 postseason https://t.co/g5Il4KuAWL https://t.co/vhLi2LpgWu 12 minutes ago

CardsRockIt

Doug RT @ACCSports: The NCAA confirms: Despite the cancellation of the 2020 ACC Tournament and the 2020 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, Georgi… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.