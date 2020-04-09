Global  

New York City hires laborers to bury dead in Hart Island potter's field amid coronavirus surge

Reuters Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
New York City officials have hired contract laborers to bury the dead in its potter's field on Hart Island as the city's daily death rate from the coronavirus epidemic has reached grim new records in each of the last three days.
New York City Burying Coronavirus Dead In Hart Island Potter's Field

New York City Burying Coronavirus Dead In Hart Island Potter's Field 00:37

 New York City officials have hired contract laborers to bury the dead in its potter’s field on Hart Island. The decision was made as the city’s daily death rate from the coronavirus pandemic continues to soar. Historically Hart Island has been used to bury those with no known next of kin or for...

SquizzRadical

DegusLocke RT @Chris_arnade: This is Hart Island, where over one Million people are already buried in boxes in trenches If you die homeless in NYC, t… 13 seconds ago

slov77

skeptical77 RT @DrRJKavanagh: This isn't new. Hart Island is where NYC buries its poor. Not just people who don't have next of kin, but people whose fa… 13 seconds ago

justinreidtv

Covid Beckham RT @Reuters: New York City hires laborers to bury dead in Hart Island potter's field amid coronavirus surge https://t.co/fRpaXnDsTc https:/… 23 seconds ago

TheObamanista

⚖️ Andie's here to dismantle white supremacy ⚖️ RT @Reuters: New York City hires laborers to bury dead in Hart Island potter's field amid coronavirus surge https://t.co/ArTRhvmqfN https:/… 52 seconds ago

Samvalor

Samuel Valenzuela RT @ReutersUS: New York City hires laborers to bury dead in Hart Island potter's field amid coronavirus surge https://t.co/fW6b73dvC6 https… 1 minute ago

AtLibXoseTarrio

Ateneo Libertario Xosé Tarrío RT @b9AcE: New York City uses low-paid jail-labor to bury about two dozen bodies a day, five days a week in Hart Island potter's field amid… 3 minutes ago

video_dave

Video Dave This is tragic Sorry if it’s too much for you https://t.co/JFx5CXt9lz 4 minutes ago

