New York City hires laborers to bury dead in Hart Island potter's field amid coronavirus surge
Thursday, 9 April 2020 () New York City officials have hired contract laborers to bury the dead in its potter's field on Hart Island as the city's daily death rate from the coronavirus epidemic has reached grim new records in each of the last three days.
New York City officials have hired contract laborers to bury the dead in its potter’s field on Hart Island.
The decision was made as the city’s daily death rate from the coronavirus pandemic continues to soar.
Historically Hart Island has been used to bury those with no known next of kin or for...
