Trump administration official says U.S. welcomes reports of OPEC+ oil cut deal

Reuters Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
The United States welcomed on Thursday reports that OPEC and its allies agreed in principal to reduce oil production by 10 million barrels per day (bpd), a senior Trump administration official said on Thursday.
