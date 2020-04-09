Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Most Popular
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
Top Pentagon officials defend $243,000 cost of Navy secretary's trip to Guam
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Top Pentagon officials defend $243,000 cost of Navy secretary's trip to Guam
Thursday, 9 April 2020 (
58 minutes ago
)
Top Pentagon officials defended acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly's trip, during which he demeaned the ship's fired captain.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
3 days ago
Navy Chief calls fired captain ‘stupid’: Officials
01:12
Hailed a hero by many of his sailors, former U.S. Navy Captain Brett Crozier was branded “stupid” by his top boss over the weekend in a speech broadcast aboard the ship in Guam, Reuters has learned. Gavino Garay has more.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News
European Union
Saudi Arabia
OPEC
Coronavirus disease 2019
Boris Johnson
Easter
Donald Trump
Middle East
United States Department of State
Austria
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Great Depression
Mad Magazine
UFC 249
Todd Chrisley
Senate Democrats
WORTH WATCHING
European Parliament opens doors to homeless and vulnerable amid coronavirus crisis
Coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia could reach 200,000: Minister
Stocks erase stellar gain to close lower
Prime Minister Boris Johnson out of intensive care
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020
One News Page
Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us
|
Contact us
|
Disclaimer
|
Press Room
|
Terms & Conditions | Content Accreditation
RSS
|
News for my Website
|
Free news search widget
|
In the News
|
DMCA / Content Removal
|
Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing?
Send us your feedback
|
LIKE us on Facebook
FOLLOW us on Twitter
•
FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News
®
is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.