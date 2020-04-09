Indianapolis officer fatally shot on domestic violence call

Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis police officer was shot and killed Thursday while responding to a domestic violence call, authorities said. Officer Breann Leath, 24, died at Eskanazi Hospital, Chief Randal Taylor said. “Officer Leath turned toward the danger,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said at a news conference outside the hopital. “… Officer Leath made the […] 👓 View full article

