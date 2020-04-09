Global  

Indianapolis officer fatally shot on domestic violence call

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis police officer was shot and killed Thursday while responding to a domestic violence call, authorities said. Officer Breann Leath, 24, died at Eskanazi Hospital, Chief Randal Taylor said. “Officer Leath turned toward the danger,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said at a news conference outside the hopital. “… Officer Leath made the […]
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Police Officer Facing Family Violence Charges In Fort Worth

Police Officer Facing Family Violence Charges In Fort Worth 00:31

 Police Officer Facing Family Violence Charges In Fort Worth

