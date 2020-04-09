Global  

Thank you and farewell, John Prine

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
As we mourn the loss of thousands to the coronavirus, we must also find ways to celebrate these lives taken too soon. This is easy with John Prine, the great American songwriter who died of virus complications on Tuesday. He was 73. Prine is among a growing number of beloved artists lost around the world […]
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: John Prine, Country-Folk Singer, Dead at 73

John Prine, Country-Folk Singer, Dead at 73 01:11

 John Prine, Country-Folk Singer, Dead at 73 Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, TN. The singer and songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. Bob Dylan, via 'The New York Times'...

