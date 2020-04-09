Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > AP Source: LA Rams trade WR Brandin Cooks to Texans

AP Source: LA Rams trade WR Brandin Cooks to Texans

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are trading receiver Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the teams hadn’t announced the deal. The NFL Network reported the Rams will get a second-round pick while sending a future […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lemur421

Lemur RT @SheilKapadia: Texans trade 2nd-round pick for WR who totaled 583 receiving yards last year, is due $8M in 2019 and has a frightening co… 4 minutes ago

mjfsteeler

Mike Foster RT @JFowlerESPN: 1,000-yard receiver on the move...again RT @LindseyThiry: The Rams are in the process of completing a trade involving Bran… 10 minutes ago

Ccalderon_20

Carlos Enrique Calderon RT @LindseyThiry: The Rams are in the process of completing a trade involving Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans, a source tells ESPN 25 minutes ago

dcfilmninja

Flipper's Anderson RT @Rich_Hammond: The Rams' trade of Brandin Cooks makes sense in the micro. They're changing their offense and need long-term cap flexibil… 55 minutes ago

kingsfanone

doug tsutsui 🎧📬 RT @TheAthleticLA: The Rams are trading Brandin Cooks to Houston, a move that tells us a lot about their plans on offense in 2020. But wha… 1 hour ago

TheAthleticLA

The Athletic L.A. The Rams are trading Brandin Cooks to Houston, a move that tells us a lot about their plans on offense in 2020. Bu… https://t.co/Hw6VWZaaAJ 2 hours ago

Rich_Hammond

Rich Hammond The Rams' trade of Brandin Cooks makes sense in the micro. They're changing their offense and need long-term cap fl… https://t.co/GrLI0OlmHf 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.