AP Source: LA Rams trade WR Brandin Cooks to Texans

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams are trading receiver Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the teams hadn’t announced the deal. The NFL Network reported the Rams will get a second-round pick while sending a future […]

