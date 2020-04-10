Global  

Amazon, contemplating coronavirus tests for all employees, begins building its own testing lab

Seattle Times Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
The company, which this week began screening employees' temperatures each day, suggested regular coronavirus testing of all employees could be a next step, but capacity to do so remains limited.
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Amazon Developing a Lab to Test Workers For Coronavirus

Amazon Developing a Lab to Test Workers For Coronavirus 00:57

 After at least 64 of its workers tested positive for the coronavirus, Amazon is developing a lb designed to test all of its workers. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has that story.

