Scott Cam forgoes ambassador salary due to the coronavirus pandemic

SBS Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
The celebrity tradesman will no longer receive the rest of his $350,000 tax-payer funded salary as national careers ambassador due to the coronavirus outbreak.
