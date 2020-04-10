Global  

First COVID-19 death reported in Assam

Hindu Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
A 65-year-old man in Assam died due to COVID-19 on Friday, the first casualty of the disease from the State. The man, hailing from Hailakandi district
