Photos emerge of workers in hazmat outfits stacking coffins in a mass grave in New York City.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Clara Olowoyo RT @BBCWorld: Coronavirus: New York has more cases than any country https://t.co/U2reiLQzEy 6 seconds ago Sheryl 🛹🌱 RT @NPR: Map: There are now more than 461,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., with the death toll surpassing 16,000. New Yor… 10 seconds ago Abdel RT @MiddleEastEye: A third of coronavirus cases in New York City are in Queens – where over a million people, mostly immigrants, live. "Ho… 26 seconds ago Mary Jo Moeschl RT @BBCNews: Coronavirus: New York has more cases than any country https://t.co/7jxQ3ysZki 44 seconds ago