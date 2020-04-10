Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > ‘Everybody is very scared’: Struggle to keep apart on subway

‘Everybody is very scared’: Struggle to keep apart on subway

Seattle Times Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — They let trains that look too crowded pass by. If they decide to board, they search for emptier cars to ride in. Then they size up fellow passengers before picking the safest spot they can find to sit or stand for commutes sometimes lasting an hour or more. This quiet calculus […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MusthofaaQaasim

Musthofaa📚 RT @haaretzcom: ‘Everybody is very scared’: The struggle to keep apart on New York's subway https://t.co/zAGTUZXca7 15 minutes ago

Team_Brophy

M Brophy RT @1010WINS: 6 feet? More like 6 inches. Rider struggling to keep apart on subway #coronavirus https://t.co/rpA6zeEA3g https://t.co/LFENXj… 31 minutes ago

TomAnswers10

Thenewsrepeater ( The News Bank - Trusted ) 'Everybody is very scared': Struggle to keep apart on subway https://t.co/96r7Io1DcA #SmartNews 33 minutes ago

haaretzcom

Haaretz.com ‘Everybody is very scared’: The struggle to keep apart on New York's subway https://t.co/zAGTUZXca7 42 minutes ago

katy1434

Katy RT @haaretzcom: ‘Everybody is very scared’: The struggle to keep apart on New York's subway https://t.co/UC3FAltU9f 1 hour ago

KWKTFOX44

KWKT FOX 44 'Everybody is very scared’: The struggle to keep apart on subway https://t.co/BYsr6qgJqB 1 hour ago

haaretzcom

Haaretz.com ‘Everybody is very scared’: The struggle to keep apart on New York's subway https://t.co/UC3FAltU9f 1 hour ago

MyTransitBoston

MyTransit Boston ‘Everybody is very scared’: Struggle to keep apart on subway - Boston News, Weather, Sports | WHDH 7News #MBTA… https://t.co/Aqxr4IpoZD 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.