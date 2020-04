Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

The man at the heart of the Maple Leaf Gardens sexual abuse scandal has died. Gordon Stuckless died Thursday night at a hospital in Hamilton after a brain hemorrhage Tuesday, lawyer Ari Goldkind said. Stuckless was in his early 70s. Stuckless was sentenced in 2016 to 6 1/2 years in prison — six after credit […]