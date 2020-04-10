Global  

'Ramayan's 'Surgreev' aka Shyam Sundar's ashes immersion on hold due to coronavirus lockdown?

DNA Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Shyam Sundar reportedly was reciting Ramcharit Manas when he passed away
