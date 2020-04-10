‘Kala chashma’ singer Neha Kakkar, who is collaborating with Yo Yo Honey Singh for ‘Moscow suka’, says Hindi cinema hardly pays its playback singers

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bollywood Pub #NehaKakkar: We don't get paid for singing in Bollywood https://t.co/pQG7hDew1p https://t.co/LIXuoCfQfC 5 minutes ago LatestLY #NehaKakkar Reveals How Singers Get Paid More by Performing in Live Concerts Than Singing in #Bollywood Films https://t.co/bilHgCtJTn 24 minutes ago DevFan Neha Kakkar: We don't get paid for singing in Bollywood https://t.co/sHJc3UGoHp 24 minutes ago Bollywood Reporter Neha Kakkar Makes A BIG Revelation: “We Don’t Get Paid For Singing In Bollywood At All” https://t.co/Hl9p2jWU0M https://t.co/Bn8L2n5DZF 25 minutes ago Amey Sambary RT @TheHinduCinema: We don’t get paid for singing in #Bollywood at all. They feel that if we give a superhit song, the singer will earn thr… 31 minutes ago The Hindu Cinema We don’t get paid for singing in #Bollywood at all. They feel that if we give a superhit song, the singer will earn… https://t.co/AlRcv2WcoM 37 minutes ago News18.com Neha Kakkar said that singers hardly ever get paid in the film industry. https://t.co/cNohKIamT7 55 minutes ago Rahul 👁‍🗨 🎭 RT @bollywood_life: 'We don't get paid for singing in Bollywood at all', says Kala Chashmah singer Neha Kakkar #Coca-Cola #KalaChashmah #… 1 hour ago