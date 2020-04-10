Global  

In a test of faith, Christians mark Good Friday in isolation

Seattle Times Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
JERUSALEM (AP) — Christians are commemorating Jesus’ crucifixion without the solemn church services or emotional processions of past years, marking Good Friday in a world locked down by the coronavirus pandemic. A small group of clerics are to hold a closed-door service in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem, built on the site […]
