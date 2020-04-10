Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Deaths soar at Britain's care homes as COVID-19 stalks elderly

Deaths soar at Britain's care homes as COVID-19 stalks elderly

Reuters India Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Thousands of care homes across Britain were locked down last month to stop COVID-19 from spreading among their frail and elderly residents. For Jamshad Ali, 87, it came anyway.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: French care homes hit hard as COVID-19 deaths mount

French care homes hit hard as COVID-19 deaths mount 02:24

 French care homes hit hard as COVID-19 deaths mount

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ricercata1

ricercata RT @martindvz: Deaths soar at Britain's care homes as COVID-19 stalks elderly https://t.co/6MLfqwfdXX 27 seconds ago

BagsTheLot

Bags the Lot RT @AgeUKnews: Deaths soar at Britain's care homes as COVID-19 stalks elderly https://t.co/vcglshHt1V via @MailOnline 51 seconds ago

AgeUKnews

Age UK News Deaths soar at Britain's care homes as COVID-19 stalks elderly https://t.co/vcglshHt1V via @MailOnline 1 minute ago

martindvz

Martin Davies Deaths soar at Britain's care homes as COVID-19 stalks elderly https://t.co/6MLfqwfdXX 2 minutes ago

Jon_Shenfield

Jonathan Shenfield RT @Journotopia: “Young people, if they get the virus, they can fight it. But with older people, it just seems like we’re saying, ‘We don’t… 47 minutes ago

Jon_Shenfield

Jonathan Shenfield Deaths soar at Britain's care homes as COVID-19 stalks elderly | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/pWEpKmdmEQ 48 minutes ago

SpeakingHemant

Hemant Kumar RT @IndiaToday: Nearly 8,000 people have died of #Covid19 in #Britain, with #London the worst affected. #World https://t.co/65tRdqkiJk 1 hour ago

Journotopia

Andrew RC Marshall “Young people, if they get the virus, they can fight it. But with older people, it just seems like we’re saying, ‘W… https://t.co/QTfGJwOiXD 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.