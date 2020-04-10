Global  

Devils defenseman P.K. Subban is host of new NHL trivia show

Seattle Times Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Tired of sitting around the house and watching reruns on television every day? Too much Harry Potter? Monk? Grey’s Anatomy? NCIS or one of the spinoffs? Here’s something different. New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban and the NHL are bringing something new to television Saturday for fans and everyone dealing with the isolation and hardships […]
