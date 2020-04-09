Europe could fall, Italy warns as divided EU seeks coronavirus rescue deal
Thursday, 9 April 2020 () The European Union (EU) faces an existential threat if it cannot come together to combat the coronavirus crisis, Italy said on Thursday as the divided bloc sought to salvage talks on a rescue package to aid battered economies. A deal has so far proved elusive amid fraught discussions between the more fiscally conservative north and the indebted south, which has been hit hard by the pandemic and is pushing for unprecedented measures like issuing joint EU debt. Sixteen hours of talks between EU finance ministers on a half-a-trillion-euro package collapsed on Wednesday. They were due to resume at 1500...