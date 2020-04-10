NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin quits after holiday house scandal Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Gladys Berejiklian had stood by her Minister and insisted he did not break any rules after it emerged he had been commuting to Pearl Beach despite the Premier repeatedly telling people not to travel. 👓 View full article

