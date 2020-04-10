💧Jewels 🔥🐨🦘 RT @friendlyjordies: Arts minister Don Harwin resigns after going to his holiday house.... but @GladysB hasn't resigned after unleashing a… 1 minute ago

Alex Masso RT @TheWiredLab: Dear @GladysB please appoint an Arts Minsiter w/ gravitas & understanding of the perilous state of the arts sector atm. P… 1 minute ago

The Travel Junkie NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin resigns after visiting holiday home in breach of coronavirus lockdown rules https://t.co/Obzp3fzcSD 2 minutes ago

The Wired Lab Dear @GladysB please appoint an Arts Minsiter w/ gravitas & understanding of the perilous state of the arts sector… https://t.co/meb7IthLOq 8 minutes ago

Philip SBS News: NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin resigns after breach of coronavirus lockdown rules SBS News: NSW Arts Minist… https://t.co/SBI9qScev1 22 minutes ago

NSW Museums Alliance RT @cdbendall: News from NSW : arts minister Don Harwin resigns after breaching health order. I hope that whoever succeeds ⁦@Minister_Harwi… 28 minutes ago

Tony Don Harwin quits post lockdown breach but this after @GladysB publicly defended him saying no action required as he… https://t.co/qXmAO5chFl 32 minutes ago