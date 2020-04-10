Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin resigns after breach of coronavirus lockdown rules

NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin resigns after breach of coronavirus lockdown rules

SBS Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin has resigned after he was fined for breaching a coronavirus public health order.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

juliasilvertop

💧Jewels 🔥🐨🦘 RT @friendlyjordies: Arts minister Don Harwin resigns after going to his holiday house.... but @GladysB hasn't resigned after unleashing a… 1 minute ago

alexmasso

Alex Masso RT @TheWiredLab: Dear @GladysB please appoint an Arts Minsiter w/ gravitas & understanding of the perilous state of the arts sector atm. P… 1 minute ago

TravelJunkieID

The Travel Junkie NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin resigns after visiting holiday home in breach of coronavirus lockdown rules https://t.co/Obzp3fzcSD 2 minutes ago

TheWiredLab

The Wired Lab Dear @GladysB please appoint an Arts Minsiter w/ gravitas & understanding of the perilous state of the arts sector… https://t.co/meb7IthLOq 8 minutes ago

Philip19600630

Philip SBS News: NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin resigns after breach of coronavirus lockdown rules SBS News: NSW Arts Minist… https://t.co/SBI9qScev1 22 minutes ago

MuseumsNsw

NSW Museums Alliance RT @cdbendall: News from NSW : arts minister Don Harwin resigns after breaching health order. I hope that whoever succeeds ⁦@Minister_Harwi… 28 minutes ago

tonka9754

Tony Don Harwin quits post lockdown breach but this after @GladysB publicly defended him saying no action required as he… https://t.co/qXmAO5chFl 32 minutes ago

profbeech

Prof Henley Beech #breakthechain NSW Arts Minister Don Harwin resigns after visiting holiday home in breach of coronavirus lockdown rules - ABC News https://t.co/qSmM6CVr2Q 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.