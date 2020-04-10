Global  

China accuses Taiwan of 'venomous' attacks on WHO

Deutsche Welle Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Beijing has claimed Taiwan is using the coronavirus crisis to seek independence. This comes as Taiwan rejects accusations of having directed racist slurs at the head of the WHO, from which it is blocked at China's wish.
