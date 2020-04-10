Global  

Belarusian club puts mannequins in stands as fans stay away

Seattle Times Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
MINSK, Belarus (AP) — They don’t chant, they don’t move, and they mostly wear the wrong colors. They’re not even real. Defending Belarusian league champion Dynamo Brest has started boosting its home crowds with mannequins in soccer shirts and adorned with the faces of “virtual fans” who bought tickets online. Belarus is the last country […]
 Belarus's FC Dynamo Brest, one of a handful of soccer clubs still playing in Europe, is filling its stands with mannequins sporting cut-out portraits of fans to boost the atmosphere as many supporters stay home because of the coronavirus.

