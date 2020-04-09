Skip the maple syrup, but don’t forget the golden fried onions.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Marcie Cohen Ferris This Matzo Brei Leans Savory https://t.co/V1aqGK4fds 7 hours ago Kartikeya Sharma This Matzo Brei Leans Savory https://t.co/vAbUcioZzN 8 hours ago Beecher Scarlett This Matzo Brei Leans Savory https://t.co/95Mwpr5Vk2 https://t.co/LDySzxHFiE 12 hours ago TSUNAMIXR This Matzo Brei Leans Savory https://t.co/nT7dGo4JfW https://t.co/MKuKDriPGe 16 hours ago Dining PLOW This Matzo Brei Leans Savory https://t.co/2NwP5hUNQG +1 FeedMeBot #dining 17 hours ago Azzubhai This Matzo Brei Leans Savory by BY MELISSA CLARK https://t.co/5mCQckaAjX https://t.co/bgmWzHqm1b 18 hours ago Charis Sanchez "This Matzo Brei Leans Savory" by Melissa Clark via NYT https://t.co/8vTrNlmC6X 19 hours ago wine_Lovers_Box This Matzo Brei Leans Savory #foodie https://t.co/NErOu8WlpH 19 hours ago